Service Information Broadway Mortuary 1147 South Broadway Street Wichita , KS 67211 (316)-262-3435 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Broadway Mortuary 1147 South Broadway Street Wichita , KS 67211 Funeral service 1:00 PM NewSpring Church-North Auditorium 12200 E. 21st St. N.

Hefley, Gary born on August 19, 1938 in Ann Arbor Michigan to Ted and Beatrice Hefley. He was married to the love of his life, Gayla Bashor Hefley on July 3, 1957 at Cheney United Methodist Church. Together they had a daughter, Teri and son, Chris. He began his young life as a farmer with his dad. He also began working in tool and dye shops during high school. He served in the United States Army at Fort Leonard Wood. He and Gayla then traveled for 4 years, seeking out work, beginning on the pipeline driving a Uke, and also working for Ford Motor Company. Back in Wichita, he worked in small machine shops and at Learjet, Beech, and Boeing. He retired from Boeing in 1991. Gary and his wife became landlords in 1965. Gary helped to create a retail mall out of a bowling alley, where Gayla's dress shop began in 1969. His love for real estate and talent for fixing up properties led to them buy residential rentals. He helped landlords through education, legislation, and mentoring. He was president of Rental Owners Incorporated, Wichita Water Ski Club, a longtime member of Bible Study Fellowship, Wichita Industrial Trade Show and many other church, business, and community organizations. He loved Golf and had several buddies that golfed together for years. They headed to Bella Vista once or twice a year for their regular golf tournaments. Gary was always quick to lend a hand to help anyone who needed it. Gary is survived by his wife, Gayla Bashor Hefley of the home; children, Teri Hefley Robbins, Chris Hefley; grandchildren, Amber and Matt Lane, Monica Hefley, Heather and Ian Horn, Blake Hefley; and his sister, Angela; great-grandchildren, Jazmyne, Alvin, and Lily; sister, Pat Fritz; numerous family members, friends, and business associates. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jim and David Hefley. He will be greatly missed by all who remember his devotion to God, his love and loyalty to his family, his desire to help others, his joy for life, his love for fast engines, and his love of Bibles for the World, Inc. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to: Bibles for the World, P.O. Box 49759, Colorado Springs, CO 80949-9759 and NewSpring Church, 12200 E. 21st. St. N., Wichita, KS 67206. Family Visitation, 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 22, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Funeral Service: 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, at NewSpring Church-North Auditorium, 12200 E. 21st St. N. Share condolences at



