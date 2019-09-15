COLWICH-Swenson, Gary Herbert 78, retired pharmacist and U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary member passed away on September 11, 2019. He was surrounded and supported by his wife Linda and sons Eric (Kalyn), Andrew, Lucas (Justine); daughters Abigail (Greg) Knoblauch, Emily (Max) Foltz; 13 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter; brother Larry (Laurie) of Alabama. Preceded in death by son Mark Swenson. Gary was born on September 27, 1940 in Leavenworth, Ks, to the late Herbert and Virginia Swenson. He will be remembered for enthusiastically sharing his passions of traveling, boating, movies, and history with his close family and friends. Rosary will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 5:00 pm and Funeral Mass held on Monday, September 16, 2019 both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Colwich, KS. Memorials established with Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and The Lord's Diner. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Colwich, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 15, 2019