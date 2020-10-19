Gary Holley

April 12, 1940 - October 16, 2020

Cheney, Kansas - Gary Dean Holley, 80, of Cheney, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 in Wichita. Gary was a retired farmer, mason tender, and drove for Youngs Construction. Gary was born in Cheney, Kansas, on April 12, 1940 to Levi and Ida (Klinker) Holley. On September 8, 1963 he married Irene Ruebke. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his twin brothers Lloyd and Floyd. He is survived by his sister Nadine Grieving, also his wife Irene, his sons Randal, Ryan, and Russell all of Cheney, and daughter Renae VanLanen, and grandsons Derek and Dylan VanLanen of Bel Aire.

Visitation will be Monday, October 19, 2020 from 1-7 p.m, at Wulf-Ast Mortuary Chapel, Garden Plain, KS with family present from 5-7 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Cheney, KS. A memorial may be given to Harry Hynes Hospice. Our family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to each and every one of them for such wonderful care shown to our father.





