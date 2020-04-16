James, Gary L. born December 18, 1968 in Wichita, KS, passed away on April 9, 2020. Former Metal Fab Inc. Supervisor. Survived by wife Lesa James; children Gary (Atzimba) James, Maria (Tomas De LaTorre) Madrid; brothers and sisters Kalvin (Terry) Noble, Deloise (George) Williams, Bridget and Cornelius James; 3 grandchildren. Private Homegoing Service, Friday, April 17, 2020. Private Graveside Service, Saturday, April 18, 2020. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 16, 2020