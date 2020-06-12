Gary L. Munsell
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Munsell, Gary L. 65, Wichita, passed away June 8, 2020. Gary was born on January 24th, 1955 in Kiowa, KS to Raymond and Betty (Hutchinson) Munsell, and was the youngest of three siblings. In 2015, Gary retired from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad after 42 years. He truly cherished the lifetime of friendships he had with fellow railroaders. Preceded in death by parents Raymond and Betty Munsell, and wife Cindy Munsell. Gary is survived by sister Roberta Munsell; brother Raymond "Gene" (Linda) Munsell; brother Stacy Munsell; his five daughters, Christina (Kenny) Dornbush, Jennifer Fields, Cari (Sam) Spainhour, Jennifer Munsell, and Tammie (Brad) Abercrombie; grandchildren Maryssa, Serenity, Brittany, Kaely, Arin, Rebekah, Riley, Devon, Bailey, Jaden, Naveah, Melody, Justice, Tyreece, Tianna; 8 great-grandchildren. Visitation: Friday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. with family present 4-6 p.m. with services on Saturday at 11:00 a.m., both at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. Burial will be 2:00 p.m. at Bethel Cemetery, Amorita, OK.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
11:00 - 06:00 PM
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Service
11:00 AM
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Burial
02:00 PM
Bethel Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
June 11, 2020
Gary was a great friend we enjoyed many fun times at the NHRA races. He will be missed❤
Cody and Andrea Reep
Friend
June 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always Uncle Gary. Such a great person an jokester, you could make anyone smile! You will be greatly missed!
Crystal and Charles Nelson/Gertz
Family
June 11, 2020
Alot of good times working with this man over our long careers. RIP Gary.
Mike Ratzlaff
Coworker
June 11, 2020
The best conductor I have ever worked with.
Lance Courson
Coworker
June 10, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Richard Burch
Coworker
June 10, 2020
Gary and his family we go back to 1964, had a lot of fun times with Gary and hanging out. Sad to think he is not with us now. Please let me know when the funeral will be.
Michael Jarboe
Friend
June 10, 2020
Always fun to work with. Thoughts and prayers for his family. Rest easy White Knight.
Ray Polley
Coworker
June 10, 2020
Fun to work with, great guy to be around.
Roger Nickel
Coworker
June 10, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Gary was a good man, always had a smile for me.
Sherry Rowell-Martin
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved