Munsell, Gary L. 65, Wichita, passed away June 8, 2020. Gary was born on January 24th, 1955 in Kiowa, KS to Raymond and Betty (Hutchinson) Munsell, and was the youngest of three siblings. In 2015, Gary retired from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad after 42 years. He truly cherished the lifetime of friendships he had with fellow railroaders. Preceded in death by parents Raymond and Betty Munsell, and wife Cindy Munsell. Gary is survived by sister Roberta Munsell; brother Raymond "Gene" (Linda) Munsell; brother Stacy Munsell; his five daughters, Christina (Kenny) Dornbush, Jennifer Fields, Cari (Sam) Spainhour, Jennifer Munsell, and Tammie (Brad) Abercrombie; grandchildren Maryssa, Serenity, Brittany, Kaely, Arin, Rebekah, Riley, Devon, Bailey, Jaden, Naveah, Melody, Justice, Tyreece, Tianna; 8 great-grandchildren. Visitation: Friday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. with family present 4-6 p.m. with services on Saturday at 11:00 a.m., both at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. Burial will be 2:00 p.m. at Bethel Cemetery, Amorita, OK.