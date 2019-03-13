Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary L. Poore. View Sign

Poore, Gary L. 75, passed away March 11, 2019. Dearly loved by: children Chandler (Reina) Poore, Taylor (Matt) Spalding, and Hayes Poore; grandchildren Elliot, Gabriella, and Charles (Poore) and Lincoln and Stratton (Spalding); his sister Judy (Randy) Turner and Rose Mary Davenport, his companion of 13 years. He was proceeded in death by his wife of 22 years Patricia (Edminster) Poore; his brother Fred Poore; and his parents Ray and Catherine (Schuler) Poore. Gary was born on May 29, 1943 and raised in western Kansas. His father's job took them to Claflin, Kansas where he graduated from high school. Gary went on to attend Kansas State University graduating in 1966 with a BS in Accounting. He practiced with the firm of Poore, Dameron and Associates until his retirement in 2006. During his professional career Gary served as a City Council member and mayor of Eastborough for 10 years, was an active volunteer in the Greater Wichita YMCA, and served as a Trustee of the Dane G. Hansen Trust and the Dane G. Hansen Foundation. Gary enjoyed attending WSU basketball games, fishing with his sons and traveling with Rosie to art museums, spring training, and regular visits to Kansas City and Denver to spend time with his children's families. Celebration of life services will be at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at University Congregational Church (UCC) 9209 E. 29th St N. The family has established memorials with Ray and Catherine Poore Memorial Scholarship, P.O. Box 541, Claflin, KS 67525 and YMCA Scholarship Program, 402 N. Market St. Wichita, KS 67202. Share condolences at



1147 South Broadway Street

Wichita , KS 67211

