Unruh, Gary L. 81, passed away Sun, May 3, 2020 and was born May 22, 1938 in Hillsboro, KS to Lewis and Edna (Penner) Unruh. He attended school in Goessel and the Wichita Business College. Gary worked 35 years for Boeing Computer Services. Gary married Doris Pitman on November 23, 1990. Survivors: wife Doris; children Steve Unruh of Leander, TX, Scott Unruh (Julie) of Missouri City, TX, and Shannon Hill of Andover, KS; step children Scott Pitman (Michelle) of Wichita, and Amy Reardon (Joe) of Kansas City, Kansas; siblings Dennis Unruh (Diann) of Lincoln, NE and Della Wiegand of Sun City West, Arizona; grandchildren Wiley Unruh, Vivian & Colton Hill, Dominic & Lucas Unruh; step grandchildren Kelsey & Parker Tatro, Kayley Pitman, Jack & Connor Reardon; step great-grandchildren Henry & Sloane and many other family and friends. Preceded by parents and brothers Merlan & Arline Unruh. Memorials suggested to Alzheimer's Association, The Lord's Diner or Church of the Magdalen KofC. Rosary and eulogies 1:15 p.m., followed by funeral at 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 18, at Church of the Magdalen, 12626 E 21st St N, Wichita, KS. We will practice social distancing, ask that you refrain from physical contact and encourage people to wear masks as an act of charity to all others. For anyone wanting to remain home we will be live streaming the service on Doris' Facebook Page. Online guest book at www.heritageofandover.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 13, 2020.