RODANTHE, NC-Langner, Gary age 73, died April 3, 2019 at home in Rodanthe, NC. Gary was born on May 23, 1945 to Harold and Norma Langner. He attended Stanley, Truesdell, and South High schools in Wichita and Kansas State University. He was a member of Beta Sigma Phi fraternity. His career was teaching in Shawnee Mission KS high schools, Manteo HS in NC and on-line classes for the Univ. of NC. Gary is survived by his wife Barbara, daughter Michelle Pritchett (Darin), sons Jason (Leigh) and Kory, grandchildren Morgan and Peyton Pritchett and Drew and Elise Langner, mother Norma, sister Lauren Clifton (John) and nieces and cousins. A celebration of his life is planned at his home on the Outer Bank of NC.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Langner.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 11, 2019