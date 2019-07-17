Boomershine, Gary Lee Retired City of Wichita Firefighter Passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the age of 75. He was born to Gerald and Mildred (Lee) Boomershine in Winfield, KS on June 10, 1944. Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Arla (Wiggins) Boomershine; brother, Bobby Boomershine and great-granddaughter, Brooke Spriggs. He is survived by his children, Stephanie (Jay) Cheatum, Rickie (Sam Daniels) Whyte, Michael (Michelle) Boomershine; brother, Ronald (Jan) Boomershine; grandchildren, Grant (Rachel) Martin, Erick (Shelby) Cheatum, Lacey Davis, Tori (Trevor) Boomershine, Destiny Kline, Abagayle Boomershine, Zachary Boomershine and great-grandchildren, Landon Martin, Olivia Martin, Braxton Daniels, Isabella Blevins, Maci Mears, Trysten Grant, A'Kalynn Boomershine, Serenity Grant, Riley Martin, Ray Hammann, Daniel Spriggs and Ryker Bowhan. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 18, 11 am at Glenn Park Christian Church, 2757 S. Glenn, Wichita. In lieu of flowers, a memorial can be made in Gary's name to Glenn Park Christian Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 17, 2019