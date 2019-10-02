Temple, Gary Lee 78, retired U.S. Airforce, Beechcraft and F.A.A., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Survived by wife Ella; daughters Kerry Schwartze (Sam), Connie Wiewel (Jim); son Dallas Temple (Tiffany); 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; 3 brothers, 5 sisters-in-law; 4 brothers-in-law. Preceded by his parents, 5 siblings and daughter Christine. Services will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 3 at the Valley Center Christian Church, 1801 E. Fifth, Valley Center, with visitation before service. Graveside at 2:00 p.m. at the Kansas Veteran's Cemetery, 1208 N. College, Winfield, Ks. www.bakerfhvc.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 2, 2019