Service Information
Baker Funeral Home - Valley Center - Valley Center
100 S. CEDAR
Valley Center, KS
67147
(316)-755-2731
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Valley Center Christian Church
1801 E. Fifth
Valley Center, KS
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Kansas Veteran's Cemetery
1208 N. College
Winfield, KS
View Map
Notice
Temple, Gary Lee 78, retired U.S. Airforce, Beechcraft and F.A.A., passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Survived by wife Ella; daughters Kerry Schwartze (Sam), Connie Wiewel (Jim); son Dallas Temple (Tiffany); 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; 3 brothers, 5 sisters-in-law; 4 brothers-in-law. Preceded by his parents, 5 siblings and daughter Christine. Services will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 3 at the Valley Center Christian Church, 1801 E. Fifth, Valley Center, with visitation before service. Graveside at 2:00 p.m. at the Kansas Veteran's Cemetery, 1208 N. College, Winfield, Ks. www.bakerfhvc.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 2, 2019
