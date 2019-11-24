Trione, Gary Lee 68, passed away on November 20, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas. He was born on January 10, 1951 in Pekin, Illinois. He lived in Mulvane since 1980. Gary was a retired local 201 Carpenters President and business agent. He is preceded in death by parents, Virginia Pfeiffer and Mario Trione, son, Chad, and daughter, Olivia Trione, and son-in-law, Jay Dye. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly; 6 children, Danielle Dye, Gary (Jena) Trione, Amanda (Corey Moyer) Trione, Gabrielle (Austin) Buller, Jackie Trione, Chelsea Trione; 16 grandchildren; Hunter, Taylor, Fisher, Jayson, Blythe, Gavin, Sloan, Trenton, Saphira, Scarlett, Sawyer, Caiden, Carson, Jaycee, Austyn, Elijah. Private family services will be held.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 24, 2019