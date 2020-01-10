Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary LeRoy Agard. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

AUGUSTA-Agard, Gary LeRoy 84, of Augusta, KS, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Visitation 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. with service at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Augusta United Methodist Church, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery Augusta, KS. Gary was born in Wichita, KS, on March 11, 1935, to Madeline Grace (Skaer) Davis and Roy L. Agard. He retired from the U.S. Air Force as a major. He was later a maintenance supervisor at Exxon Mobil Oil. On November 21, 1981, he married Norma (Gardner) Millison Agard in Augusta, KS, who survives him. He is also survived by: daughters, Garrie Lynne Kancewick (Stan), Kay Christner (Tom), Jean Morgan (George), Lisa Mahaffey (Cliff); son, Mark Agard; grandchildren, Michael, James, Thomas, and Sam Kancewick, Blair Miller (Kevin), Bailey Kearney (Cody), Kelsey Howse (Joe), Allen and Aaron Morgan, Stu Runberg, Madeline Nixon (Adam), Jennifer Dudley (Nick), John and Zane Runberg, Ben and Jon Agard, Travis Hall (Anna); great grandchildren, Chandler Kearney, Guinevere and Minerva Nixon, Tayler, Natalie, Jayden, and Whitney Hall; half sisters, Linda Glenn (Dale), Jane Agard. Preceded in death by: his mother, Madeline Grace (Skaer) Davis; father, Roy L. Agard; step father, Donald Davis. Memorial donations to Augusta Historical Society, 303 State St., Augusta, KS 67010.



