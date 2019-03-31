SEDGWICK-Hale, Gary Lewis 74, died Mar. 29, 2019. Born Mar. 24, 1945 in Atchison to Woodrow & Goldie (Crossfield) Hale. Survivors: wife, Diana Hale; 2 children; 2 step-sons; twin brother; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren & one on the way! Preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow & Goldie; sister & brother-in-law. Service: 10am, Wed., Apr. 3, First Christian Church. Graveside: Hillside Cem. Memorials: First Christian Church, Sedgwick & Good Shephard Hospice of Newton. Petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 31, 2019