Alexander, Gary Lynn 67, passed away on January 28, 2020. Gary was born in Hays, KS to parents, Donald and Nadine Alexander. He retired from the U.S. Air Force as an Inventory Management Specialist and as a driver with the United Parcel Service. Gary was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Gary was also a devoted member of the Amazing Grace Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Craig Alexander. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 47 1/2 years, TeCoa (Sargent) Alexander; son, Hunter Alexander, Sr.; daughter, Traci (Mark) Timmermann; brothers, Greg (Angi) Alexander; brother-in-law, Grant L. (M. Jane) Sargent; sister, Lois (Raymond) Gitchell; and grandchildren, Kraig Mans, Paige Mans, Mason Timmermann, Hunter Alexander, Jr., and Aubrey Alexander. Memorial service will be 11:00 am Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Amazing Grace Baptist Church, 1758 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67207. Interment with full military honors will take place at 1:00 pm, following service, at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11800 W. Hwy 54, Wichita, KS 67209. Memorials may be given to the church.



