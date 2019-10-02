Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Lynn Price Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

MAPLE VALLEY, WA-Price, Gary Lynn Sr. of Maple Valley, WA formerly of Wichita, KS, 70, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 in Puyallup, Washington. He was born January 15th, 1949, in Rogers, Arkansas, the son of Frank and Bessie Price. Gary graduated from Wichita West High School in 1968. After graduating high school, Gary served in the Air Force and was stationed at Warren Air Force base in Cheyenne, Wyoming. While in the service Gary would meet his wife Sheila, who was a resident of Cheyenne at the time. Gary also pursued a career as a house painter and retired as a bus driver from Wichita Transit. Gary and Sheila lived in Wichita, Kansas through the majority of their marriage and celebrated their 48th anniversary in July. Survivors include wife Sheila, daughter Shawny Montgomery (Rob) of Cheney, KS, sons Gary Jr. (Tracy) of McPherson, KS and Chris (Cathy) of Maple Valley, WA. In addition, Gary is survived by his 13 grandchildren Cailey, Celsey, Cami, Casi, Samantha, Michael, Tatem, Trent, Taylen, Treven, Torie, Tristen, Teryn, 2 great-grandchildren and his beloved dogs Jake and Vega. Services will be held at 3 PM on Sat. Oct. 5, at Countryside Christian Church, 1919 S. Rock Rd., Wichita, KS with a lunch reception to follow. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Gary's name to the Kansas Humane Society or The .

