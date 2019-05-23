DERBY-Barnes, Gary R. Retired insurance and investment agent, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. He was preceded in death by parents, George and Lucile Barnes. He is survived by his wife Betty, of over 60 years; children, Cynthia Pauls of Dallas, TX, Jeffrey (Shelly) Barnes of Mulvane, KS, and Monica (Eric) Weigandt of Wichita, KS; siblings, Nancy Chenoweth and Steve Barnes; grandchildren, Zackary Pauls, Trent Pauls, Gage Weigandt, and Lacey (Jayson) Ross-Williams; and great-grandchild, Jolie Williams. Viewing: Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral: 9:30 am, Friday, May 24, 2019 with viewing 30 minutes prior; all at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 23, 2019