Gary Ray Ashley (1953 - 2019)
Service Information
Smith Mortuary - Haysville
7031 South Broadway
Haysville, KS
67060
(316)-522-7553
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Haysville
7031 South Broadway
Haysville, KS 67060
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
6231 W. 47th St. South
Wichita, KS
Notice
BELLE PLAINE-Ashley, Gary Ray 65, passed away Tuesday, August 6th, 2019. He was born November 10th, 1953 in Wichita, Kansas. Gary is survived by his wife of 43 years, Dianna Ashley; children, Linda Steele, Robin Bolster (Brian), Bradley Ashley; eight grandchildren, one great-granddaughter. Visitation: Sunday, August 11 from 1 to 8 pm at Smith Mortuary, 7031 S. Broadway, Haysville. Graveside Service: 10:00 am, Monday, August 12th, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery, 6231 W. 47th St. South, Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 9, 2019
bullet Smith
