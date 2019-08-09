BELLE PLAINE-Ashley, Gary Ray 65, passed away Tuesday, August 6th, 2019. He was born November 10th, 1953 in Wichita, Kansas. Gary is survived by his wife of 43 years, Dianna Ashley; children, Linda Steele, Robin Bolster (Brian), Bradley Ashley; eight grandchildren, one great-granddaughter. Visitation: Sunday, August 11 from 1 to 8 pm at Smith Mortuary, 7031 S. Broadway, Haysville. Graveside Service: 10:00 am, Monday, August 12th, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery, 6231 W. 47th St. South, Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 9, 2019