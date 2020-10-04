Gary Rickards

March 23, 1950 - September 24, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Gary Don Rickards, 70, of Greensboro, North Carolina died, September 24, 2020 of natural causes.

He was born in Wichita, KS, March 23, 1950 to Roy L. and Frances Rickards. He was also an older brother to Vicki Rickards (Shepard). Gary graduated from Southeast High School in Wichita and attended K State and received a Bachelor of Psychology. He began as an Elementary teacher but went on to become a manufacturing engineer. He was able to work in several areas of engineering continuing to learn and grow in his career. He loved finding those small problems in the details and creating solutions.

He was the life of the party, a true extrovert who loved nothing more than making others laugh. He had a joke or story for every situation in life from parties to hospital stays. He was a true romantic at heart who never gave up on love.

He is survived by his sister and brother in law Vicki and Jim Shepard, his children Kevin and wife Albina Davidson, Kansas City, Nicky Burke and husband Jim Burke of Kansas, Ashely Rickards North Carolina and Chris Rickards Minnesota. His grandchildren include Cody Burke Kansas, Wynter and Hunter Davidson Kansas City. With numerous cousins and of course, Conner his #1 cat North Carolina.

Gary was preceded in death by his grandparents and his parents Roy and Frances Rickards of Wichita, and son Robert Lyon Rickards of Kansas.

No service will be held but interment will be in Andover, Kansas.





