Clements, Gary Robert 73, passed away on May 8, 2019. Gary was retired from Boeing where he had worked 25 years; he was a 3rd Degree Mason. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Dottie; James A. "Tony" (Dana) Manuel, Shana Klick, Cherrie (Dwight) Lembke, Kimberly (Jaime) Sax-Manuel, Shelley (Matthew) Warren; 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers; 4 sisters-in-law. Preceded in death by his parents; 1 brother; 1 sister; 1 great-grandson. Visitation is Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Lakeview from 1pm - 5pm. Memorial service will be Tuesday, May 14, also at Lakeview at 11am. Burial and reception to follow.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 11, 2019