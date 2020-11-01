Gary TownsonSeptember 8, 1940 - October 29, 2020Rose Hill, Kansas - Gary Eugene Townson, born September 8, 1940 in Coffeyville, Kansas, died October 29, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the family to receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 A.M. on November 6, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, Derby. Private interment will follow. He is preceded in death by parents, Evvie & Nelle Townson; Brother, Jim; Son, Shawn Townson and infant granddaughter, Alexandria Jane. Survivors include his beloved wife of 61 years, Sharon "Sherri"; Sons, Greg Townson (Carol) of Castle Rock, CO, Brian Townson (Rhonda) of Haysville, KS; Daughter, Angel Tenbrook (Ivan) of Moore, OK; Daughter-in-law Sheryl Townson (Shawn) of Mulvane, KS; Step-mother, Dorothea Townson of Wichita, KS; Nine grandchildren, Sarah Clark (Sean), Holly Bartuska (Joey), Anna Johnson (Matt), Jana Tenbrook, Drew Townson (Cassie), Noah, Rachel, Natalie, and Brady Townson; Seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He loved people and he loved life! Memorials will be established with Kansans For Life, Union Rescue Mission, and Salvation Army.