1/1
Gary Townson
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Townson
September 8, 1940 - October 29, 2020
Rose Hill, Kansas - Gary Eugene Townson, born September 8, 1940 in Coffeyville, Kansas, died October 29, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the family to receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 A.M. on November 6, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, Derby. Private interment will follow. He is preceded in death by parents, Evvie & Nelle Townson; Brother, Jim; Son, Shawn Townson and infant granddaughter, Alexandria Jane. Survivors include his beloved wife of 61 years, Sharon "Sherri"; Sons, Greg Townson (Carol) of Castle Rock, CO, Brian Townson (Rhonda) of Haysville, KS; Daughter, Angel Tenbrook (Ivan) of Moore, OK; Daughter-in-law Sheryl Townson (Shawn) of Mulvane, KS; Step-mother, Dorothea Townson of Wichita, KS; Nine grandchildren, Sarah Clark (Sean), Holly Bartuska (Joey), Anna Johnson (Matt), Jana Tenbrook, Drew Townson (Cassie), Noah, Rachel, Natalie, and Brady Townson; Seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He loved people and he loved life! Memorials will be established with Kansans For Life, Union Rescue Mission, and Salvation Army.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Derby
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Derby
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved