CHENEY-Davis, Gary Wayne 72, retired Police Sgt. for the City of Cheney passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. Gary was born Jan. 27, 1947 in McPherson, Ks. the son of Charles and Bonnie "Buher" Davis. On March 5, 1983 he married Marie Bell. He is survived by his Wife; Marie, Sons; Shawn and Marshall Davis; Step Children, Chuck Gilliland, Michelle White and Angie Luedke; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Larry Davis. Services will be on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Cheney, Ks. with Rev. Doug Hasty officiating. Memorials are to Law Enforcement Suicide Prevention care of Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, Ks.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 5, 2019