Gaye A. Jones
November 21, 2020
Wichita , Kansas - 76, died Saturday, November 21, 2020. Due to the pandemic, services will be private, but will be available via livestream through St. Francis of Assisi's website. Preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Jones; parents, Glenwood and Madeline Isgriggs. Survived by her daughter, Stacy Schlyer of Canal Winchester, OH; sisters, Karen Carriker, Glenna Walko; grandchildren, Taylor and Easton Schlyer. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Tributes via www.dlwichita.com
