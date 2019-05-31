Amend, Gayla Jo 55, teacher, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Memorial Service, 11 a.m., Saturday, June 1, at Hyde Elementary School (please use north entrance). Gayla was currently a special education teacher at Hyde Elementary School. She was with USD 259 for the past 25 years, and considered all her students her adopted children. She was also an advocate for animal rescue. Preceded in death by her father, Gene Clapp. Survivors: husband, Daniel "Ty" Amend; sons, Adam Amend of Ft. Worth, TX, Brandon Amend of Wichita; mother, Virginia Clapp of Hays; sisters, Lanette (Kevin) Shaffer of Ft. Morgan, CO, Jenny (Toby) Prine of Hays; nieces, Lexi (Nathan) Roger, Emily Prine; nephews, Tyler Shaffer and Andrew Prine, along with numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends; her dogs, Scooby and Tater. In lieu of flowers, memorial established with Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Downing & Lahey MortuaryWest. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 31, 2019