HAYSVILLE-Nett, Gaylan Wayne, Sr. 79, founding owner of Netco Construction, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. He was born February 19, 1941 to Paul and Lola Nett in Carthage, Missouri. Gaylan spent many years training and racing horses. He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who loved to spend time with family and friends. Gaylan enjoyed sports and was his children and grandchildrens' #1 fan. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Herb Nett; sister, Jeanne Martin. Gaylan is survived by his wife of 61 years, Linda; children, Gaylan (Melody) Nett, Jr., Kari (Shawn) Bitler, Kris (Steve) Berg, Mickey Nett; grandchildren, Sara (Juli Buchanan) Nett, Ryan (Randa) Nett, Cody Bitler, Samantha Bitler, Cooper Bitler, Parker Berg, Connor Berg, Alysha Nett, and Taylor Nett; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Melvin (Linda) Nett; and many friends. Visitation: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Smith Mortuary - Haysville, 7031 S. Broadway, Haysville, Kansas 67060. Private family graveside service. Memorial service will be held for friends at a later date. www.smithfamilymortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 22, 2020
