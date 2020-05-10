Crump, Gayle Ann (Landis) age 67, of Wichita, passed into her loving Savior's arms on Monday, May 4 at Via Christi Hospital surrounded by family. Gayle was born July 29, 1952 in Neodesha to parents, Robert and Betty Jean (Wilson) Landis. Gayle spent her working years making women beautiful as a hairdresser and salon owner in Wichita. She was an avid Shocker fan and loved to attend basketball and baseball games. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, step-mother, Minnie Landis and sister-in-law, Karon Embry. Survivors include husband, Mark Crump; step-daughter, Dara (Kit) Beall of Boulder, Colorado; and step-son, Kyle Crump of Simla, Colorado; granddaughters, Molly, Ashley and Katie Beall and Kylie Crump; sister-in-law, Dallas Stephens of Jacksonville, Florida; siblings, Lavell Embry of Newton, Leon (Judy) Embry of Wichita, Larry (Carlene) Landis of Manheim, Pennsylvania, Geneva Patton of Hoisington and Layton Landis of Pratt. She had an extensive group of nieces and nephews whom she adored and spoiled rotten. She will be missed by many, many friends. Everyone who knew Gayle loved her. The family offers special thanks to all the doctors and nurses who cared for Gayle while in the hospital. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. The family suggests a memorial to the Alzheimer's Association of Kansas or the American Cancer Society and may be left with the mortuary home.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.