McCandless, Gayle Lynn 60, went to be with the Lord, May 23, 2019. Preceded in death by her stepfather, Lee Copeland; stepmother, Bonnie McCandless. Survived by her mother, Carol Copeland of Park City, KS; father, Wayne McCandless, Sr. of Manhattan, KS; sister, Lisa Ellis Martin of Wichita; brothers, Wayne McCandless, Jr. of Park City, KS, Dan (Kelly) McCandless of Manhattan, KS; step-sister, Linda (Bill) Starnes of Wichita; nephews, Brandon Ellis, Austin Ellis, Jason Ellis, Nathan Ellis, Chad McCandless, David Ito; niece, Alicia Ford; beloved cat, Lucky. She worked as a CNA for 40 years. Private Family Services will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established with: Heartland Hospice, 2872 N. Ridge Rd. #122, Wichita, KS 67205. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 26, 2019