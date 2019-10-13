Davis, Gayle Marie Age 84, passed away October 9, 2019, born July 17, 1935 to James and Viola Abel. Gayle was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend that will be dearly missed. She was preceded in death by both parents; husband, Dennis Ray Davis; son, Steven Davis; and 2 brothers. Gayle is survived by daughter, Deah Davis; 5 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Resthaven Mortuary, visitation 1 hour prior.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 13, 2019