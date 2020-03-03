Gaylene Partridge

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gaylene Partridge.
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
6231 W. 47th St. S.
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Partridge, Gaylene 86, retired Sedgwick County Health Dept. Secretary, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. Gaylene was preceded in death by her parents, Adolphus and Alice Keeter; and siblings, A.G., Aletha, Irene, Sybil, and Mary Alice. Survivors include her daughter, Jeannette Livingston (Troy); grandchild, Kyle Moore; sister, June James (Bill); and nephew, Robert Dameron (Shannon). Gaylene loved her family and rooting for her Shockers. Graveside Service, 10:30 am, Friday, March 6, at Greenwood Cemetery, 6231 W. 47th St. S. Memorials to: Sedgwick County Health Dept. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon