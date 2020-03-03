Partridge, Gaylene 86, retired Sedgwick County Health Dept. Secretary, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. Gaylene was preceded in death by her parents, Adolphus and Alice Keeter; and siblings, A.G., Aletha, Irene, Sybil, and Mary Alice. Survivors include her daughter, Jeannette Livingston (Troy); grandchild, Kyle Moore; sister, June James (Bill); and nephew, Robert Dameron (Shannon). Gaylene loved her family and rooting for her Shockers. Graveside Service, 10:30 am, Friday, March 6, at Greenwood Cemetery, 6231 W. 47th St. S. Memorials to: Sedgwick County Health Dept. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 3, 2020