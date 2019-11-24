Ross, Gaynell Nancy 83, of Wichita, KS, passed away on Thurs., November 21, 2019. She was born November 4, 1936, in Dover, OK, to the late Robert and Mary (Phillips) House. Gaynell is survived by three of her four children, 10 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends. Her surviving daughters are Nancy Lee Ross, Kansas City, MO, & Thresette Kay (Don) Briggs, Indianapolis, IN. Her surviving son is John Earl Ross, Wichita. Her family will receive friends 9 to 10 a.m., Fri., Nov. 29, Evening Light Church of God, 2509 N. Grove St, Wichita, KS 67219. Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 24, 2019