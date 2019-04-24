Aggus, Gene Albert 94, retired Boeing Wichita Facilities Manager, WWII Navy Veteran, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, rejoined his loving wife June, of 70 years, April 20, 2019. Private family services have been held. He was also preceded in death by his parents, George L. and Thelma Aggus; brother, Ralph L. Aggus and sisters, Charlotte M. Aggus, Beatrice Aggus-Cline and Mary Ellen Claar. Survivors include his daughters, Sandra J. (Dion) Avello of Derby, KS and Debbie J. (Peter) Underhill of Carlsbad, CA; grandchildren, Todd Avello, Tracee Tiffany, Jesse Underhill, Nickolas Underhill and great-grandchildren, Taylor Kintner, Katelynn Tiffany and Emma Tiffany. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 24, 2019