NEWTON-White, Gene Belmont 87, passed away on Thursday, July 26, 2019, surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 yrs, Beverley White, parents Howard 'Jack' and Aletha White, his brother, Jack Duane White, and 2 nephews, Kris White and Marc White. Gene is survived by his daughter Genea (Mark) Voges, grandson, Cody Voges, sisters, Judy (Lloyd) Wilson, and Sue (Gary) Johnson, brother, Randall (Maxi) White, many family and friends. Memorials to Good Shepherd Hospice-Newton and/or Asbury Park Greenhouse 1212, Newton. Services 11 a.m., Thursday, August 1, with visitation 10 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, Valley Center. www.bakerfhvc.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 28, 2019