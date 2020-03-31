Carlson, Pastor Gene 82, received his eternal reward and passed early Saturday morning March 28, 2020. He served Pathway/Westlink Christian Church as senior pastor for 42 years. Born July 13, 1937 to Ivar and Pearl Carlson in Wakefield, NE, where he attended K-12. Gene followed a track scholarship to KSU but continued his calling to serve Christ and received a Bachelor's of Ministry from Manhattan Bible College. While attending Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis, IN, Gene married Janet in 1962 and was the founding pastor of Southport Heights Christian Church until moving to Pathway/Westlink Church in 1964 where he retired in 2006. Gene loved to hunt, fish, golf and climb mountains. He always opened a sermon with humor and made friends wherever he went. Above all he loved to serve the Lord and teach and traveled the world as a disciple teaching others to do the same. He is survived by his wife of almost 58 years, Janet; son, Mark Carlson; daughters, Julie (Dirk) Cushenbery; Jenny Carlson Spriggs all of Wichita; sister, Beth Laue of Burbank, CA; brother, Terry R. (Linda) Carlson of St. Joseph, MO; many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Viewing will be from 9:00am - 4:00 pm, Wednesday, April 1, 2020 and Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West Chapel. The Memorial Service will be live streamed at www.pathwaychurch.live at 11:00 am, Friday, April 3, 2020. A memorial has been established with Pathway Church, 2001 N. Maize Rd., Wichita, KS 67212. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 31, 2020