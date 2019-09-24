ANDALE-Carroll, Gene Dale 85, passed away at his residence in Andale, KS on Sep 20, 2019. He was born on Dec 9, 1933 in Cherokee County, Oklahoma to the late Joe and Mentha Carroll. He is survived by his wife Alice, son Daniel (Rana) Carroll, daughters Martha Sadiq, Terry White, Barbara (Gerrard) Zurkee, Loretta (Floyd Jr.) Holle, sisters Zelda and Wanda, grandchildren Aeneva (Danny), Marshall (Renicia), Savannah (Matt), Olivia, Bella, Michael, Matthew, Louise (Phillip), Nadia, Sarah, Sophia, Jarrett, Joshua, great-grandchildren Gavin, Iain, Sully, Teddy and Evelyn. Rosary will be held on Wednesday, Sep 25, 2019 at 7:30 pm and Mass of Christian Burial held on Thursday, Sep 26 at 10:00 am, both at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Andale, KS. Memorials to St. Joseph Building Fund. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Colwich.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 24, 2019