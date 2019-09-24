Gene Dale Carroll (1933 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gene Dale Carroll.
Service Information
Wulf-Ast Mortuary
213 W Wichita Ave
Colwich, KS
67030
(316)-796-0894
Rosary
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
7:30 PM
St Joseph Catholic Church
Andale, KS
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St Joseph Catholic Church
Andale, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

ANDALE-Carroll, Gene Dale 85, passed away at his residence in Andale, KS on Sep 20, 2019. He was born on Dec 9, 1933 in Cherokee County, Oklahoma to the late Joe and Mentha Carroll. He is survived by his wife Alice, son Daniel (Rana) Carroll, daughters Martha Sadiq, Terry White, Barbara (Gerrard) Zurkee, Loretta (Floyd Jr.) Holle, sisters Zelda and Wanda, grandchildren Aeneva (Danny), Marshall (Renicia), Savannah (Matt), Olivia, Bella, Michael, Matthew, Louise (Phillip), Nadia, Sarah, Sophia, Jarrett, Joshua, great-grandchildren Gavin, Iain, Sully, Teddy and Evelyn. Rosary will be held on Wednesday, Sep 25, 2019 at 7:30 pm and Mass of Christian Burial held on Thursday, Sep 26 at 10:00 am, both at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Andale, KS. Memorials to St. Joseph Building Fund. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Colwich.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.