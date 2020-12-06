1/1
Gene Mudd
Gene Mudd
November 21, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Wichita, Kansas - 84, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. Viewing is available after 2 p.m., Friday, December 11 and all day Saturday, December 12. The family will be present Saturday, 4:00-6:00 p.m. A Private Family Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 13, all at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. The service will be live-streamed for the public at www.dlwichita.com. Burial will be in Bazine, Kansas. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in May. Gene worked 30 years for the City of Wichita Park and Recreation and was General Recreation Supervisor in charge of Recreation Centers. In his younger years he was a basketball official, and after retirement he became a sports official assigner. Gene was a 50+ year volunteer for Special Olympics and currently coached for the Wichita Independents Special Olympics. He loved WSU Basketball and was a season ticket holder for over 50 years. Gene was an avid fisherman and his favorite spot was Roaring River, Missouri. He never missed a year fishing there from 1963 to 2017. He enjoyed teaching his sons and grandchildren to fish and later watching his great-grandchildren. Gene was always helping someone and took in several people to help them out even allowing many to stay in his basement until they got their lives back together. He was loved by many. Preceded in death by parents, Ray and Frankie Mudd; sisters, Anna Mann and Geri Tribune. Survivors: wife, Kimberly; sons, Gene Mudd, Jr. of Wellington, Glenn (Lisa) Mudd of Garnett, Greg Mudd of Wichita; foster sons, Anthony (Leticia) Irving and Ron Jones all of Wichita; 10 grandkids and 16 great-grandkids; in-laws, Clarence and Ethel Foos of Bazine; brothers-in-law, Allen (Clara Mackey) Foos of Wichita and Curtis Foos of Ness City; sisters-in-law, Debbie Foos of Ness City, Sheila and Tim Rehder of Lenexa; 4 nephews; 1 niece, and 1 great-nephew. A memorial has been established with Gene Mudd Memorial, c/o Wichita Independents Special Olympics, P.O. Box 48284, Wichita, KS 67201. Tributes via www.dlwichita.com


Published in Wichita Eagle from Dec. 6 to Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
13
Service
02:00 PM
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
DEC
13
Service
02:00 PM
The service will be live-streamed for the public at www.dlwichita.com
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY WEST MORTUARY
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
Memories & Condolences
December 3, 2020
December 3, 2020
December 2, 2020
Watching the Shocker opener, seeing this for the 1st time, and feeling my dad with me.

What dad meant to me, there aren't enough words. Knowing and seeing (and growing up hearing 1000x) what my dad meant to others is an amazing feeling of pride. He had shoes far to big to ever try to fill, but it's been an honor for 49 years to live in his shadow. I hope I have done his legacy a tiny bit of justice. I'll miss you pop, but you'll always be in my heart just like every day before. We had our thing, and no regrets.

Last, I want to thank you for teaching me to fish and love Roaring River the way you did. Other than my 2 son's, it's the most important and special thing in my life!
Greg Mudd
Son
November 30, 2020
Gene was my mentor putting me work for the park board when I was just 13 years old. I work for Gene for many years and work my way up to many other positions with recreation department until moving to Colorado in 1979. I met my wife of more than 50 years, Kathy(Horning) at Osage park working for Gene. To this day I feel Genes influence in my life. Rest in peace my old dear friend.
Mike & Kathy Clary
Friend
