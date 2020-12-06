Gene Mudd
November 21, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Wichita, Kansas - 84, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. Viewing is available after 2 p.m., Friday, December 11 and all day Saturday, December 12. The family will be present Saturday, 4:00-6:00 p.m. A Private Family Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 13, all at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. The service will be live-streamed for the public at www.dlwichita.com
. Burial will be in Bazine, Kansas. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in May. Gene worked 30 years for the City of Wichita Park and Recreation and was General Recreation Supervisor in charge of Recreation Centers. In his younger years he was a basketball official, and after retirement he became a sports official assigner. Gene was a 50+ year volunteer for Special Olympics and currently coached for the Wichita Independents Special Olympics. He loved WSU Basketball and was a season ticket holder for over 50 years. Gene was an avid fisherman and his favorite spot was Roaring River, Missouri. He never missed a year fishing there from 1963 to 2017. He enjoyed teaching his sons and grandchildren to fish and later watching his great-grandchildren. Gene was always helping someone and took in several people to help them out even allowing many to stay in his basement until they got their lives back together. He was loved by many. Preceded in death by parents, Ray and Frankie Mudd; sisters, Anna Mann and Geri Tribune. Survivors: wife, Kimberly; sons, Gene Mudd, Jr. of Wellington, Glenn (Lisa) Mudd of Garnett, Greg Mudd of Wichita; foster sons, Anthony (Leticia) Irving and Ron Jones all of Wichita; 10 grandkids and 16 great-grandkids; in-laws, Clarence and Ethel Foos of Bazine; brothers-in-law, Allen (Clara Mackey) Foos of Wichita and Curtis Foos of Ness City; sisters-in-law, Debbie Foos of Ness City, Sheila and Tim Rehder of Lenexa; 4 nephews; 1 niece, and 1 great-nephew. A memorial has been established with Gene Mudd Memorial, c/o Wichita Independents Special Olympics, P.O. Box 48284, Wichita, KS 67201. Tributes via www.dlwichita.com