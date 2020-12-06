Watching the Shocker opener, seeing this for the 1st time, and feeling my dad with me.



What dad meant to me, there aren't enough words. Knowing and seeing (and growing up hearing 1000x) what my dad meant to others is an amazing feeling of pride. He had shoes far to big to ever try to fill, but it's been an honor for 49 years to live in his shadow. I hope I have done his legacy a tiny bit of justice. I'll miss you pop, but you'll always be in my heart just like every day before. We had our thing, and no regrets.



Last, I want to thank you for teaching me to fish and love Roaring River the way you did. Other than my 2 son's, it's the most important and special thing in my life!

Greg Mudd

Son