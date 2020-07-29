1/
Gene Paul Bennett
MOUNT HOPE-Bennett, Gene Paul passed away on July 24, 2020. Gene was born on June 13, 1931 to the late Paul and Rosie (Kirkman) Bennett in Garfield, KS. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Audrey (Lamkins) Bennett; sons Michael Bennett and Kevin (Catherine) Bennett; daughter Gail (Charles) Ely; grandchildren Jon, Trey, Amanda, Emma, Sylvia and Adelyn; great-grandchildren Zoey, Eden, Brody, Caden and Piper. Memorial established with Mount Hope Methodist Church. Graveside service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 at Mount Hope Cemetery, Mount Hope, KS.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 29, 2020.
