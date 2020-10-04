1/1
Geneva "Genny" Klassen
1929 - 2020
September 29, 2020
Hesston, Kansas - 90, died September 29, 2020 in Hesston. She was born in Fairview, Oklahoma December 29, 1929, to Fred and Lydia (Eck) Nightengale.
Genny worked as a nurse's aide at Halstead Hospital. She was a member of Grace Bible Church in McPherson.
Genny is survived by a step-daughter Georgia Klassen of Wichita; brother, Ernie (Arthurine) Nightengale of Fairview, OK; and numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Klassen.
Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 5, 2020 at Eastlawn Cemetery, 5920 N. West Rd, Newton, KS. Services are being handled by Miller-Ott Funeral Home, Hesston, KS.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Eastlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Ott Funeral Home - Hesston
107 South Lancaster
Hesston, KS 67062
620-327-2685
