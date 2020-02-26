Geneva Mary Drouhard (1924 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geneva Mary Drouhard.
Service Information
Prairie Rose Funeral Homes, Inc. - Harper
613 W 14th St
Harper, KS
67058
(620)-896-2900
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Prairie Rose Funeral Homes, Inc. - Harper
613 W 14th St
Harper, KS 67058
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
7:00 PM
Prairie Rose Funeral Homes, Inc. - Harper
613 W 14th St
Harper, KS 67058
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Danville, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

ARGONIA-Drouhard, Geneva Mary was born November 24,1924 on the family farm northeast of Wakita, Oklahoma to Peter and Mary (Schwarz) Schmitz, the eleventh of twelve children. She entered eternal rest February 23, 2020 at Spring View Manor in Conway Springs, Kansas. Geneva was preceded in death by her husband Arthur (Art) in 1993; a grandson Chris in 1994; and 9 brothers and a sister. She is survived by four sons: Carl (Sharon) and Francis (Lori) of Danville, Dean (Sandy) of Argonia, Mike (Leah) of Wellington, and daughter, Mary Johnson (Bill) of Wichita; brother Don (Dorothy) Schmitz of Caldwell; sister-in-law Delores Schmitz of Caldwell; ten grandchildren and a host of other relatives. Recitation of the Rosary is Friday, February 28 at 7 pm with family visitation after and the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10 am, both at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Danville, of the St. Joan of Arc Parish Community. Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Harper, Kansas is in charge of arrangements. A full obituary can be found at www.prairierosefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.