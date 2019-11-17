Guest Book View Sign Service Information Elliott Mortuary - Hutchinson 1219 N. Main Hutchinson , KS 67501 (620)-663-3327 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM Elliott Mortuary - Hutchinson 1219 N. Main Hutchinson , KS 67501 View Map Calling hours 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM Elliott Mortuary - Hutchinson 1219 N. Main Hutchinson , KS 67501 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Hosey Hill Cemetery, Send Flowers Notice

SOUTH HUTCHINSON-Cramer, Genevieve "Gene" 104, of South Hutchinson, died November 12, 2019, at Mennonite Friendship Communities, South Hutchinson. She was born January 29, 1915, in Crawford County, to G.F. and Mary Ann (Brown) Phillippar. Genevieve graduated from Weir High School, received a Bachelor of Science degree from Pittsburg State University, and a master's degree from Emporia State University. She continued her graduate work at Colorado State University, Pittsburg State University, and Wichita State University. Genevieve was a teacher at Weir High School for five years, Longton High School for three years, Hamilton High School for five years, and a speech and drama teacher at Hutchinson High School for twenty-four years. She was a member of the Hutchinson Area Retired School Personnel Association (HARPSA), Kansas Retired School Personnel Association (KRSPA), National Education Association (NEA), and a charter member of Alpha Rho Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa Honorary International Teachers Sorority. Genevieve volunteered at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center (formerly Hutchinson Hospital) gift shop for ten years was a member of the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Hospital Auxiliary. In November of 1944, she married Jess L. Cramer, in Columbus. He died in March of 1945, serving in World War II, in the Pacific. Genevieve is survived by friends, Colleen Ward and Carol Schmucker. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jess L. Cramer. Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Hosey Hill Cemetery, Weir, with Father Jeremy Huser officiating. Friends may call from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Elliott Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Weir Public Library, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

SOUTH HUTCHINSON-Cramer, Genevieve "Gene" 104, of South Hutchinson, died November 12, 2019, at Mennonite Friendship Communities, South Hutchinson. She was born January 29, 1915, in Crawford County, to G.F. and Mary Ann (Brown) Phillippar. Genevieve graduated from Weir High School, received a Bachelor of Science degree from Pittsburg State University, and a master's degree from Emporia State University. She continued her graduate work at Colorado State University, Pittsburg State University, and Wichita State University. Genevieve was a teacher at Weir High School for five years, Longton High School for three years, Hamilton High School for five years, and a speech and drama teacher at Hutchinson High School for twenty-four years. She was a member of the Hutchinson Area Retired School Personnel Association (HARPSA), Kansas Retired School Personnel Association (KRSPA), National Education Association (NEA), and a charter member of Alpha Rho Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa Honorary International Teachers Sorority. Genevieve volunteered at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center (formerly Hutchinson Hospital) gift shop for ten years was a member of the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Hospital Auxiliary. In November of 1944, she married Jess L. Cramer, in Columbus. He died in March of 1945, serving in World War II, in the Pacific. Genevieve is survived by friends, Colleen Ward and Carol Schmucker. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jess L. Cramer. Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Hosey Hill Cemetery, Weir, with Father Jeremy Huser officiating. Friends may call from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Elliott Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Weir Public Library, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close