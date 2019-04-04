Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Genevieve Turner. View Sign

Turner, Genevieve Genevieve was born November 28, 1929, in Hutchinson, KS, and died peacefully on April 1, 2019, at the Catholic Care Center, Bel Aire, KS. She was the daughter of Harry T. and Fannie Sette Hamler. She graduated from Lyons High School in 1947 and from St. Luke's School of Nursing in 1950. Genny worked as a registered nurse until her retirement. She leaves behind a sister, Carolyn Davies of Hutchinson; children, Crista Green Tyler (Kenneth) of De Soto, KS, Brenda Welch and James Turner (Sarah) both of Hutchinson, Cassandra Brungardt (Gerard) of Wichita; 15 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and by sisters, Eleanor Justus, Dorris Sanders, Marjorie Vermillion, Harriet Eells, and Frances Wilson. Rosary will be at 6:30 pm, Friday, April 5; Funeral Mass will be at 9:30 am, Saturday, April 6, both at St. Elizabeth Chapel at Catholic Care Center, Bel Aire, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to The Hutchinson Public Library, 901 N. Main St., Hutchinson, KS 67501; or St. Teresa's Catholic Church, 211 E. 5th Ave., Hutchinson, KS 67501. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at:

Turner, Genevieve Genevieve was born November 28, 1929, in Hutchinson, KS, and died peacefully on April 1, 2019, at the Catholic Care Center, Bel Aire, KS. She was the daughter of Harry T. and Fannie Sette Hamler. She graduated from Lyons High School in 1947 and from St. Luke's School of Nursing in 1950. Genny worked as a registered nurse until her retirement. She leaves behind a sister, Carolyn Davies of Hutchinson; children, Crista Green Tyler (Kenneth) of De Soto, KS, Brenda Welch and James Turner (Sarah) both of Hutchinson, Cassandra Brungardt (Gerard) of Wichita; 15 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and by sisters, Eleanor Justus, Dorris Sanders, Marjorie Vermillion, Harriet Eells, and Frances Wilson. Rosary will be at 6:30 pm, Friday, April 5; Funeral Mass will be at 9:30 am, Saturday, April 6, both at St. Elizabeth Chapel at Catholic Care Center, Bel Aire, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to The Hutchinson Public Library, 901 N. Main St., Hutchinson, KS 67501; or St. Teresa's Catholic Church, 211 E. 5th Ave., Hutchinson, KS 67501. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com Funeral Home Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.

6555 EAST CENTRAL

Wichita , KS 67206-1924

(316) 682-4553 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close