Service Information Livingston Funeral Home 1830 North Main Kingman , KS 67068 (316)-532-3322

Burket, George E. III George E. Burket III, retired abstracter and attorney in Kingman, Kansas, passed away on October 31, 2019, at the age of 77. George was born May 6, 1942, at Kingman Memorial Hospital to Dr. George E. Burket Jr and Mary Elizabeth Wallace Burket, both natives of Kingman, Kansas. George grew up in Kingman and graduated from Kingman High School in 1960. He attended the University of Kansas, where he was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity and graduated with a degree in biological science in 1965. After graduation, he began work for the US Public Health Service in Detroit, Michigan, leaving in late 1966 to enlist in the United States Army. He went through basic training and officer candidate school at Fort Knox, Kentucky, receiving his commission as a 2nd lieutenant (armor) in November, 1967. He served as an armored platoon leader, company commander, and aide-de-camp to the commanding general of the 24th Infantry Division. During his service he attained the rank of captain. While stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, he met and married Linda M. Rembleske, a native of Wichita, Kansas. They married on December 28, 1968, and celebrated 50 years of marriage this past year. George enjoyed flying and obtained his private pilot's license while serving in the army. After his army service, he continued his education at Washburn University School of Law, graduating in 1972. Upon graduation he joined the Charlson & Wilson Title Company in Manhattan, Kansas. Then in 1974, moved to Kansas City where he worked as a member of the legal staff for Chicago Title Insurance Company. In 1977, George and Linda moved to Kingman where George purchased the Kingman Abstract and Title Company. George was owner and president of the company until his retirement in 2006. He served as president of the Kansas Land Title Association and received the Association's distinguished service award in 1989. George was committed to the community in which he lived. He served as a member of the board of directors of the Citizens Bank of Kansas for 34 years; he was a member and past president of Kingman Chamber of Commerce; and he was a member of the Kingman Community Hospital Board of Trustees, serving as chairman of the board for several years. He was a member of Lions Club, a director and past president of the Kingman County planning and zoning board, and a member of the board of directors of the Kingman Housing Authority. George was a co-founder, director and past president of the Southcentral Community Foundation. He was a member and trustee of the First Presbyterian Church. An avid outdoorsman, he was a co-founder of the Kingman County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited. George enjoyed spending time with his family, making many wonderful family memories traveling to Hawaii, Grand Cayman, Florida, and Colorado. His children made him happy and proud, and he attended many of their sporting events, recitals, competitions, and stage productions. In addition, George often enjoyed both golfing and traveling with family and friends. George supported his alma mater, the University of Kansas, and was a dedicated KU sports enthusiast. He was a lifetime member of the University of Kansas Alumni Association, of the Washburn University School of Law Alumni Association, the Kansas and Kingman County Kansas Bar Associations, and Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. George was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Linda; his children, daughter Lindsey Burket Metzler (Rob) of Clearwater, FL; and son Christopher Burket of North Hollywood, CA; and sisters Carol Burket of Kingman and Christine Poole of Wichita, KS, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and relatives. George was the definition of friendship, and his friends will miss his quick wit and sense of humor. Many thanks to his friends for their prayers and support through his illness and to the staff of Rivercross Hospice. Private burial will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery. Memorial service will be 1:30 Friday, November 8, at First Presbyterian Church. Family and friends are invited to the Kingman Country Club following the service. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Kingman, the Kingman Community Hospital Foundation, or Rivercross Hospice, all in care of Livingston Funeral Home, 1830 N. Main, Kingman, KS, 67068.

