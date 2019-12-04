Saunders, George D. Age 91, passed away November 24, 2019, born January 5, 1928 to George and Nannie Saunders. George served in the United States Army during the Korean War, 1950-1953 and former Owner of Saunders Body Shop. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, I.M. "Sonny", and J.H. "Hap" Saunders. George is survived by his son, Darrell "Gene" (Lynne) Saunders; daughters, Vicki (Russ) Clemons and Diana Saunders; grandchildren, Justin, Kristin, Ashley, and Shannon; and 1 great-grandchild, Ava.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 4, 2019