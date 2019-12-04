George D. Saunders

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George D. Saunders.
Notice
Send Flowers

Saunders, George D. Age 91, passed away November 24, 2019, born January 5, 1928 to George and Nannie Saunders. George served in the United States Army during the Korean War, 1950-1953 and former Owner of Saunders Body Shop. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, I.M. "Sonny", and J.H. "Hap" Saunders. George is survived by his son, Darrell "Gene" (Lynne) Saunders; daughters, Vicki (Russ) Clemons and Diana Saunders; grandchildren, Justin, Kristin, Ashley, and Shannon; and 1 great-grandchild, Ava.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.