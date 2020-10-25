George E. Harden
October 21, 1940 - October 19, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - George Earl Harden, October 21, 1940 – October 19, 2020. Born in Hardenville, MO. Retired Boeing employee, preceded in death by his wife Loretta Deloris Harden. Survived by his daughters Sherre Thornell, Lisa Harden, DeeAnna Harden (Rocky Anderson) and Marcie Harden 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 3 step-great-grandchildren. At this time due to covid-19 Celebration of Life is postponed. For full obituary please go to www.cochranmortuary.com
.