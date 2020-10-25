1/1
George E. Harden
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George E. Harden
October 21, 1940 - October 19, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - George Earl Harden, October 21, 1940 – October 19, 2020. Born in Hardenville, MO. Retired Boeing employee, preceded in death by his wife Loretta Deloris Harden. Survived by his daughters Sherre Thornell, Lisa Harden, DeeAnna Harden (Rocky Anderson) and Marcie Harden 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren, 3 step-great-grandchildren. At this time due to covid-19 Celebration of Life is postponed. For full obituary please go to www.cochranmortuary.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved