Hudson, George E. "Bud" 89, of Wichita, KS entered eternal life, with family by his side, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Wichita, KS. Bud was born the son of Clarence and Blanche Hudson on September 5, 1930 in Cherokee, KS. Bud was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church where he met his wife Karen. They were united in marriage on November 12, 2005 in Wichita. Bud served with great pride, in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Bud attended and received his Master's Degree in Education from Pittsburg State University. He was the Department Head of Driver's Education at West High School, where he retired after 33 years of teaching. He had a love and passion for teaching which was reflected by the many students that admired and respected him. Bud always said that he looked forward to being with his students every day and always enjoyed going to work. He had a strong desire to Substitute Teach at West High after retirement, and was in the classroom teaching until he was 83 years of age. He was a member of the Marine Corps League, a volunteer for First UMC, and had been in service to the community in many ways. He was a true sports fan, with a love for all sports, especially the WSU Shockers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Royals Baseball. He was a great man with many talents. He was a left handed pitcher, and first basemen, and experienced playing on a Semi-Pro baseball team, growing up. Bud was a great bowler and craftsman. He was an amazing Dad and coach, and was always there for everyone. He was a very humble man and his life impacted many people with his example of generosity and selflessness. Bud's Legacy that will be remembered, was in his warm smile, kindness, and soft joy that he brought to all. The family would like to express their appreciation for the care and concern extended to Bud and to his family members, by the staff and caregivers at Regent Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Stephen Hudson. Survivors include his loving wife, Karen Hudson; children, Lacey (Megan Hansen) Hudson, Joy (Anne) Merrill-Schleicher, Chad Merrill, Cindy (Dale) Roach, Brent (Katie) Hudson; grandchildren, Bridget Jackson, Grace Merrill-Schleicher, Amanda (Todd) Roach-McCutcheon, Abby Roach, Zack (Shaila) Roach, Kendall (Trent) Overman; and many great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life Service will be 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Hillside Funeral Home, 2929 W. 13th St. N., Wichita, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to go First United Methodist Church, TV Ministry, 330 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS.