Reed, George E. 92, retired employee of Blue Cross Blue Shield in Wichita, Kansas passed away on March 27, 2019. The son of Ralph and Lena Reed, George was born on November 18, 1926 and raised in Salina, Kansas. George served in the United States Navy on the U.S.S. Pine Island during World War II. Following his service, he attended and graduated from the University of Kansas. George met his wife to be, Anne at KU on a blind date in 1949. They were later married on July 19, 1952 at Danforth Chapel on the KU Campus. George had a career in the field of insurance and was a long time employee of Blue Cross Blue Shield. George enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid gardener with a particular interest in heirloom tomatoes. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Lena, his brother, Albert, and sister, Dorothy. He is survived by his wife, Anne, son, Ted, daughter, Marti (Mark) and three grandchildren, Miles (Kadie), Maxwell and Marshall, and the beloved family dog, Curly. George will be dearly missed. The family requests no flowers, and suggests contributions to the Pals Animal Rescue, Inc. Wichita, Kansas, or the Humane Society. Reed, George E.

