Hutton, George Edward "Ed" Jr. 94, beloved Husband, loving Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Uncle, and Friend, passed into eternal life on August 9, 2020. Ed was born February 21, 1926 in Emporia, KS. He moved to Wichita, KS, in his senior year of high school graduating from East High School in 1943. Following high school, Ed joined the Army and after his honorable discharge, attended Wichita State University and then Kansas University, graduating in 1949 with a dual major in Finance and Industrial Engineering. He was a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity/Arch Chapter. Ed also continued his military service in the Army Aircorp reserves until 1955, and was a member of the Scabbard and Blade College Military Honor Society. Ed married Beverly Coldsnow on January 23, 1949, and they enjoyed 66 years of happy marriage before her passing January 16, 2015. Ed and Beverly lived in Dodge City, KS for the first 2 years of their marriage and then returned home to Wichita. Together they welcomed three children, which expanded to a loving family of 4 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. Ed began his business career in 1949 by working in sales and finance for International Harvester. He joined Cessna Finance Company in 1959, obtained his private pilot license in 1962, and retired in 1991 as the Cessna International Finance Company Credit Manager. He enjoyed making many friends around the world as one of the benefits of his Cessna career. In addition to his devotion to his Christian faith and his family, Ed had fond memories of family trips to Estes Park and fishing at Twin Lakes, Colorado. Over the years, Ed was at his happiest helping others and being there for family members and friends to help them reach their goals. In 1992, he proudly contributed his finance/business talents and time to help his son, Mark, form Hutton Construction Corporation. Ed didn't go too many places without wearing a Hutton company hat, t-shirt or jacket, and sometimes all three! Ed and Beverly were founding members of Dawson United Methodist Church, where they served in many capacities for 60 years. Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly, and his parents George Edward "Ed" and Grace Arlene Hutton. He is survived by his sister, Lois Brane, daughters Ann Nedich and Susan Hutton, son Mark (Mary) Hutton, grandsons Ben (Erin) Hutton, Brian (Krista) Hutton, Brett (Kara) Nedich, granddaughter Sarah Nedich (Chris) Farnsworth, and 9 great-grandchildren Wesley, Amare, Bethany, Elijah, Onnyka, Kamdyn, Shepherd, Parker, and Sawyer. Dad, we pray for your safe journey as you join Mom in your happy eternal after-life together - we know she's waiting for you - we love you and miss you both so much. A private family graveside service will be held at Resthaven Garden of the Cross, Wichita, KS. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM at Westlink Pathway Church, 2001 N. Maize Rd., Wichita, KS. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required and the sanctuary accommodates social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Beverly and G. E. Hutton, Jr. Music Education Scholarship, Wichita State University, 1845 North Fairmount, Wichita, Kansas 67260. Share online condolences at: www.ResthavenMortuary-Cemetery.com