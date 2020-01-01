George Edward Taylor Jr.

Taylor, George Edward Jr. 68, died Thursday, December 26, 2019. Survivors: sons, Shane of Norwich, Sean of Royal Palm Beach, FL; daughters, Kelley McMillin of Stilwell, Kassey VanGieson of Goddard, Brittany Svetecz of Wichita; sisters, Linda Royal and Annette Songer both of Fayetteville, NC; six grandchildren. Memorial Service: 10:30 a.m., Friday, January, 3, 2020, Milton Baptist Church, Milton. Memorial to the Milton Baptist Church. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 1, 2020
