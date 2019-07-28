Crips, George F. 95, retired machinist and rancher, passed away on July 25, 2019. He was born in Elgin, KS to James Edward Crisp and Dora Jane (Magee) Crisp on March 25, 1924. George was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Dennis, Wilber, Kenneth and Roger, and sisters; Mary, Jean, and Ellen. He is survived by his sister Katherine (98), son, Kerry (Merci) Crisp, daughter Rita Swinson, grandchildren; Wendy Smith, Brad (Christine) Crisp, Boyd Duckett, Robyn (Tim) Hofmeyer, Christina (Brad) Pistotnik, Jill (Steve) Whitney, 13 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Visitation Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 5-7p.m. at Baker Funeral Home Wichita Chapel. Graveside service 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Foraker Cemetery in Foraker, OK. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice 313 S. Market Wichita, KS 67202.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 28, 2019