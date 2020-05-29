Landwehr, George H. 76, Retired owner operator of Landwehr Elevator & Mill Repair, passed away May 20, 2020. He is survived by his wife Alexis "Lexi" Reed; son George R. and daughter Kathryn "Beth" Pauly; granddaughters Sarah and Rachel; great-grandchildren Kael and Kinley; sister Dolores Linnebur and brother Ralph Landwehr. Due to the pandemic, no public funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, masses for the repose of his soul are suggested. God rest his soul.



